Digvijay Kadian Shines: Triumph at the CCI Snooker Classic
Digvijay Kadian won the CCI Snooker Classic 2026 by defeating Brijesh Damani 7-1 in a best-of-13 final. Kadian displayed exceptional skill with high breaks including 88, 67, and 91, securing his first senior title. Damani, former champion, missed crucial shots while semi-finalists Razmi and Gupta were also awarded for their efforts.
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- India
Digvijay Kadian emerged as the champion at the CCI Snooker Classic 2026 on Sunday, overpowering PSPB's Brijesh Damani with a decisive 7-1 victory in the final. His precision and high-scoring breaks were key to his success, earning him his maiden senior snooker title.
The 23-year-old cueist from Punjab showcased remarkable consistency and shot selection, constructing breaks of 88, 67, and 91, while Damani, despite having opportunities, faltered at crucial moments. Kadian's victory brings him a prize of Rs 3.5 lakh, while Damani took home Rs 1.75 lakh as the runner-up.
The semi-finalists, Shahyan Razmi and Paras Gupta, received Rs 80,000 each. Meanwhile, Gupta set a new tournament record with a break of 115, earning him a special recognition award of Rs 25,000.
(With inputs from agencies.)