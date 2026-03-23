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Korda's Miami Open Upset: A Shock Win Over Alcaraz

Sebastian Korda defeated world number one Carlos Alcaraz in a surprising victory at the Miami Open, overcoming challenges to win in three sets. This marked the American's first triumph over a top-ranked player, leveraging a mix of strategies and an uncharacteristic performance from Alcaraz.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 03:22 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 03:22 IST
Korda's Miami Open Upset: A Shock Win Over Alcaraz

In a surprising twist at the Miami Open, American tennis player Sebastian Korda has stunned the world, defeating top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz in a challenging three-set match. The victory marks the biggest win of Korda's career, as he navigated both personal errors and capitalized on Alcaraz's unexpected mistakes.

The 25-year-old played an impressive game, maintaining composure despite slipping in the second set, eventually breaking serve for a decisive lead in the third. Korda's strategic mix of serve and volley effectively threw off his opponent, showcasing a level of play that earned him his first win against a top-ranking player.

Alcaraz, who recently celebrated his seventh Grand Slam title at the Australian Open, faced an unexpected early exit from the Miami Open. Despite his prior successes this season, including a semi-final appearance at Indian Wells, Alcaraz's early departure mirrors last year's Miami Open upset. Korda now advances to face either Karen Khachanov or Martin Landaluce in the next round.

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