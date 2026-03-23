Statue Swap: Trump Administration's Controversial Historical Revisions

The Trump administration is making headlines again with its decision to install a Christopher Columbus statue on the White House grounds. This action is part of a broader campaign aimed at reshaping depictions of U.S. history and culture, a move that has sparked significant debate.

President Donald Trump has been vocal about his opposition to what he describes as 'anti-American' ideology. His letter to the Conference of Presidents of Major Italian American Organizations expressed gratitude for their gift of the statue.

Critics argue that celebrating Columbus overlooks the violence against indigenous peoples during his time. This installation follows a series of contested actions, including the erection of statues of figures like Caesar Rodney and Confederate General Albert Pike.

(With inputs from agencies.)