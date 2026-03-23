Reshaping History: Columbus Statue Installed at White House Sparks Debate

The White House has recently added a statue of Christopher Columbus to its premises, marking a significant step in President Donald Trump's ongoing strategy to reshape American historical narratives. This decision is part of a broader campaign criticized for potentially reversing years of civil rights advancements.

Positioned on the north side of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, the statue was a gift from the Conference of Presidents of Major Italian American Organizations. President Trump praised Columbus, contrasting the recent removal of such statues during Black Lives Matter protests following George Floyd's death.

Critics of the statue argue it overlooks Columbus's historical cruelty towards indigenous populations. Meanwhile, Trump has described him as a trailblazer. As similar statues return to the public eye, the debate over their place in history continues to challenge the nation's introspection on past injustices.

(With inputs from agencies.)