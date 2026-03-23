Vinícius Júnior's Redemption: A Crucial Win at Santiago Bernabéu

In a crucial La Liga clash, Vinícius Júnior emerged as the hero for Real Madrid, scoring twice to secure a 3-2 victory over Atletico Madrid at Santiago Bernabéu. This win keeps Madrid firmly in the race for the title, a vital achievement following a challenging start to the season.

Earlier in the season, Vinícius faced jeers from fans due to Real Madrid's struggles and the dismissal of coach Xabi Alonso. However, under new coach Álvaro Arbeloa, the team's form has improved significantly, highlighted by their recent elimination of Manchester City in the Champions League.

With key players like Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham sidelined, Vinícius and Federico Valverde have stepped up to fill the gap, showcasing their talent and determination in critical matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)