Korda Upsets Alcaraz in Miami Open Thriller

In a surprising turn at the Miami Open, Carlos Alcaraz, the top seed in men's tennis, faced elimination in the third round. American Sebastian Korda claimed victory in three sets, despite Alcaraz's gallant fightback in the second set where he won five consecutive games.

The match was a gripping contest of skill and resilience, with Korda overcoming tense moments to secure a 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 win over Alcaraz, whose season record now stands at 17-2. Korda's triumph marks him as the lowest-ranked player to defeat Alcaraz since David Goffin did so last year.

Next up, Korda will face Martin Landaluce. Meanwhile, other American players Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul advanced to the fourth round, joining Korda with impressive performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)