Left Menu

Korda Upsets Alcaraz in Miami Open Thriller

Carlos Alcaraz was eliminated in the third round of the Miami Open by Sebastian Korda, marking a surprising defeat for the No. 1 player. Despite a rally effort in the second set, Alcaraz couldn't secure the win, paving the way for Korda's advancement and a key victory for the American player.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Miamigardens | Updated: 23-03-2026 09:28 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 09:28 IST
Korda Upsets Alcaraz in Miami Open Thriller
Carlos Alcaraz

In a surprising turn at the Miami Open, Carlos Alcaraz, the top seed in men's tennis, faced elimination in the third round. American Sebastian Korda claimed victory in three sets, despite Alcaraz's gallant fightback in the second set where he won five consecutive games.

The match was a gripping contest of skill and resilience, with Korda overcoming tense moments to secure a 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 win over Alcaraz, whose season record now stands at 17-2. Korda's triumph marks him as the lowest-ranked player to defeat Alcaraz since David Goffin did so last year.

Next up, Korda will face Martin Landaluce. Meanwhile, other American players Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul advanced to the fourth round, joining Korda with impressive performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

 Egypt
2
US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

 Global
3
Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours, reports AP.

Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Stra...

 Global
4
Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Nature-Based Solutions for Climate and Disaster Resilience Worldwide

Solar Booms, Jobs Lag: The Mixed Impact of U.S. Green Industrial Policy

World Bank Warns of Soaring Waste Crisis as 2050 Targets Demand Urgent Action

The Price of Going Green: What It Takes for Hydrogen to Transform Industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026