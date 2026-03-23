Ricky Ponting Preps Punjab Kings for IPL 2024

Head coach Ricky Ponting has issued a rallying cry to the Punjab Kings squad, emphasizing the need for physical, technical, and mental sharpness in preparation for the new IPL season.

Following a strong showing last year that took them to the final for the first time in a decade, the team is determined to clinch the title this year.

Ponting insists that learning from past games, maintaining their game plans, and not letting mistakes define them are key to success, as they gear up to face the Gujarat Titans on March 31.

(With inputs from agencies.)