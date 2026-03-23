Ricky Ponting Preps Punjab Kings for IPL 2024
Head coach Ricky Ponting encourages Punjab Kings players to maintain physical, technical, and mental sharpness as they prepare for the upcoming IPL season. Despite losing last year's final to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Ponting emphasizes learning from past performances and urges players to stay focused on their game plans.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2026 21:25 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 21:25 IST
- Country:
- India
Head coach Ricky Ponting has issued a rallying cry to the Punjab Kings squad, emphasizing the need for physical, technical, and mental sharpness in preparation for the new IPL season.
Following a strong showing last year that took them to the final for the first time in a decade, the team is determined to clinch the title this year.
Ponting insists that learning from past games, maintaining their game plans, and not letting mistakes define them are key to success, as they gear up to face the Gujarat Titans on March 31.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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