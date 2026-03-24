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A New Era Begins: RCB's Humble Approach Post-IPL Triumph

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), guided by Director of Cricket Mo Bobat, is focused on retaining humility and avoiding complacency after winning their first IPL title in 2025. As they gear up for the new season, RCB deals with challenges, including a home game venue change and key player injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-03-2026 17:24 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 17:24 IST
A New Era Begins: RCB's Humble Approach Post-IPL Triumph
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Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Director of Cricket, Mo Bobat, has called on his team to maintain humility despite clinching their maiden IPL title last season. Speaking before the upcoming campaign, Bobat emphasized the importance of not allowing past success to cloud their judgment as they aim to repeat their triumph.

Last year, RCB's victory over Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 final ended a 17-year wait for the franchise and its fans. However, Bobat cautioned against ego trips, stressing that they should focus on the new season ahead. He acknowledged the unique sentiment players like Virat Kohli faced, given their long association with the team.

The team faces several challenges, including adjusting to split home games between Bengaluru and Raipur following a tragic stampede and dealing with key player injuries. Star pacer Josh Hazlewood's absence at the start of the season is concerning but not entirely unexpected in today's packed cricket calendar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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