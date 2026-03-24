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Captains' Huddle: Crucial Discussions Set IPL Tone

The IPL captains' meeting with BCCI will address key tournament issues ahead of the 19th edition, including rules like the impact substitute rule, and changes in the use of saliva. The event ensures new captains and coaches are aware of the regulations, especially updates around ball usage and DRS reviews.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-03-2026 18:02 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 18:02 IST
Captains' Huddle: Crucial Discussions Set IPL Tone
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The captains of IPL teams will gather on Wednesday for a pre-tournament meeting with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as preparations commence for the 19th edition of the competition.

Key issues on the agenda include discussing the impact substitute rule and clarifying the code of conduct. Former team India player Javagal Srinath and umpire panel head Nitin Menon will be among the officials addressing the assembly. The meeting, a customary pre-season engagement, will orientate new captains about regulations, focusing on updates enacted in previous seasons regarding ball usage and umpiring technologies.

Centrally discussed topics will include the use of saliva, banned since September 2022 but set to be reinstated by IPL 2025, and the expansion of the Decision Review System (DRS) to cover height-based no-ball and wide-ball reviews. Critical discussions will also consider measures to deal with dew issues, allowing bowling captains a one-time ball change option.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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