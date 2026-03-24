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Bhowneesh Mendiratta Aims for Redemption at ISSF Shotgun World Cup

Bhowneesh Mendiratta, leading India's squad at the ISSF Shotgun World Cup, seeks redemption after missing the Paris Olympics. He aims for a significant start in the Olympic cycle for Los Angeles 2028. The team, amidst fierce competition, is backed by foreign coaches and hopes to shine across various events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tangier | Updated: 24-03-2026 18:05 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 18:05 IST
Bhowneesh Mendiratta Aims for Redemption at ISSF Shotgun World Cup
Bhowneesh Mendiratta
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Bhowneesh Mendiratta is set to lead India at the ISSF Shotgun World Cup, hoping to overcome his Paris Olympics disappointment. As the qualification cycle for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics begins, Bhowneesh seeks to make a strong mark this season with a calendar packed with major competitions like the Asian Games and World Championships.

Despite the setback, Bhowneesh bagged an individual silver at the Asian Championship, solidifying his status as India's top trap shooter. The Indian team, comprising 12 members, supported by an international coaching staff, faces tough competition with 271 athletes from 43 countries participating, as some team members make their senior-level debut.

In women's trap, experienced shooter Rajeshwari Kumari, accompanied by other skilled athletes, is also striving for excellence. The team, navigating challenges such as visa issues for staff, remains determined to put forth a formidable performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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