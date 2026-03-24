Rajasthan Royals' Astonishing Billion-Dollar Deal with US Consortium

The IPL franchise, Rajasthan Royals, is poised for new ownership as a US-based consortium led by Kal Somani prepares to purchase the team for a staggering USD 1.63 billion. This valuation marks a remarkable leap for the franchise, initially one of the most economical among the league's original teams.

The Somani consortium includes high-profile investors like Rob Walton of the Walmart dynasty and the Hamp lineage from Ford Motor Company. Kal Somani, an Arizona-based tech mogul, leads the group and brings experience from his ventures in tech, data privacy, and edtech sectors.

The sale remains subject to Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) approval, with the transaction set to finalize following the 2026 IPL edition. In light of previous IPL team sales, such as the Lucknow Super Giants, insiders note the impressive growth trajectory of the IPL brand over recent years.

(With inputs from agencies.)