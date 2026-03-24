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Emerging Star Athletes: Shaping the Future of Indian Tennis and Squash

Veteran tennis player Rohan Bopanna praises rising stars Dhakshineswar Suresh and Vaishnavi Adkar, emphasizing the need for a structured tennis development system in India. Meanwhile, squash player Joshna Chinnappa dreams of participating in the 2028 LA Olympics, celebrating the sport's Olympic debut and the growing Indian talent pool.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-03-2026 18:47 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 18:47 IST
Emerging Star Athletes: Shaping the Future of Indian Tennis and Squash
Rohan Bopanna

Veteran tennis player Rohan Bopanna has voiced his admiration for young talents, Dhakshineswar Suresh and Vaishnavi Adkar, while stressing the necessity for a structured tennis development system in India. Both players have demonstrated impressive performances, with Vaishnavi becoming the first Indian woman since Sania Mirza to reach a W100 event final.

Bopanna believes that with the right support and guidance, these budding athletes can excel further. He expressed interest in mentoring them through his academy, RBTA, and collaborating with top coaches worldwide to enhance their growth and prospects in the international tennis circuit.

Simultaneously, seasoned squash player Joshna Chinnappa is ecstatic about squash's inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. She highlights the sport's growing popularity in India, with new talented players emerging, and the substantial efforts invested by federations and governments to elevate India's stature on the global squash map.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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