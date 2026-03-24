California's Democratic Dilemma: Could Republicans Take the Lead?

California, traditionally a Democratic stronghold, may soon find itself in an unexpected political predicament. The state's upcoming gubernatorial primary in June might push Democrats out of the general election, as Republicans Steve Hilton and Chad Bianco gain traction among voters.

The primary system allows the top two candidates, regardless of party, to advance. With a crowded Democratic field, the party faces the risk of being sidelined in November, when Barack Obama's former nominee, Governor Gavin Newsom, can't seek a third term. Concerns are mounting as figures like Eric Swalwell and Tom Steyer vie for position.

The recent cancellation of a Democratic debate due to selection disputes reflects underlying tensions, as leaders urge lesser-known candidates to bow out. The outcome in California, a bellwether for progressive policies, could influence national trends and impact the Republicans' hold during midterms.

(With inputs from agencies.)