Left Menu

India Ensures Fuel Stability Amidst Strait of Hormuz Disruptions

India maintains stable fuel supplies despite disruptions linked to the Strait of Hormuz. The government reassures citizens of adequate petrol, diesel, and LPG stocks, urging restraint against panic buying. Efforts are underway to shift to piped natural gas, ensuring distribution to priority sectors remains unaffected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 20:49 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 20:49 IST
India Ensures Fuel Stability Amidst Strait of Hormuz Disruptions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst disruptions due to the Strait of Hormuz situation, the Indian government has assured that there are adequate stocks of petrol, diesel, and LPG available. Despite the challenges, all refineries continue to operate at high capacity and petrol pumps across the nation remain functional, noted Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

Sharma emphasized that despite panic buying driven by rumors, there is no need for hoarding. The government has increased domestic LPG production to avoid dry-outs at distributorships, even as global geopolitical tensions pressurize supplies. Priority segments like domestic PNG and CNG transport continue to receive full gas allocations, whereas supply to industrial users stays at 80%.

To alleviate supply constraints, alternative fuels such as coal are also being made available alongside additional allocations of LPG and kerosene. The Centre has instructed states to bolster enforcement against black marketing, resulting in 3,400 raids and several arrests. Citizens are urged to exercise restraint and consider alternatives like PNG and electric cooking during the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The truth crisis: How AI is reshaping knowledge and power worldwide

Smart factories face hidden threat: Aging AI models

Generative AI sparks new wave of social and information crises

Trust gap slowing AI integration in energy investment strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026