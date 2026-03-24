India Ensures Fuel Stability Amidst Strait of Hormuz Disruptions
India maintains stable fuel supplies despite disruptions linked to the Strait of Hormuz. The government reassures citizens of adequate petrol, diesel, and LPG stocks, urging restraint against panic buying. Efforts are underway to shift to piped natural gas, ensuring distribution to priority sectors remains unaffected.
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Amidst disruptions due to the Strait of Hormuz situation, the Indian government has assured that there are adequate stocks of petrol, diesel, and LPG available. Despite the challenges, all refineries continue to operate at high capacity and petrol pumps across the nation remain functional, noted Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.
Sharma emphasized that despite panic buying driven by rumors, there is no need for hoarding. The government has increased domestic LPG production to avoid dry-outs at distributorships, even as global geopolitical tensions pressurize supplies. Priority segments like domestic PNG and CNG transport continue to receive full gas allocations, whereas supply to industrial users stays at 80%.
To alleviate supply constraints, alternative fuels such as coal are also being made available alongside additional allocations of LPG and kerosene. The Centre has instructed states to bolster enforcement against black marketing, resulting in 3,400 raids and several arrests. Citizens are urged to exercise restraint and consider alternatives like PNG and electric cooking during the crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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