Surat Yoga Guru's Fake Currency Cartel Unveiled

A Surat-based yoga teacher, along with six accomplices, was recently apprehended for circulating fake Indian currency notes amounting to between Rs 10 to 12 lakh, according to police statements released on Tuesday.

Pradip Jotangiya, associated with the Shri Satyam Yog Foundation, and accomplice Mukesh Thummar reportedly confessed during interrogation that the operation aimed at personal profit. The group of seven was caught with fake currency worth Rs 2.38 crore.

Inspector S J Jadeja from the Crime Branch revealed the group's cessation of foundation activities since 2020 and reportedly limited bank activity. They convened at Ashok Mavani's home six months back to plot this operation, leading to international dealings for equipment in early 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)