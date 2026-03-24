Aizawl FC's Dramatic Comeback Seals Mizo Derby Victory

In a gripping display of resilience and skill, Aizawl FC mounted a formidable second-half comeback to defeat Chanmari FC 3-2 during their recent Indian Football League match.

Chanmari FC had initially taken charge, leading 2-0 at halftime, thanks to goals from Malsawmsanga Renthlei and Jota. However, Aizawl FC refused to be deterred. Vincent Lalduhawma reduced the deficit early in the second half, setting the stage for a stunning revival.

Laldawngzuala emerged as the hero, scoring twice to ensure Aizawl claimed a thrilling victory in the fiercely contested Mizo derby. The win propels Aizawl FC into second place in the league standings, while Chanmari FC's early advantage was undone despite their spirited efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)