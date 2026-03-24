Baranica Elangovan: The High-Flying Pole Vault Record Breaker

On Tuesday, 29-year-old Baranica Elangovan from Tamil Nadu shattered the national pole vault record by clearing an impressive 4.22 meters. The previous record of 4.21 meters, held by Rosy Meena Paulraj since 2022, was exceeded as Baranica demonstrated her prowess at the event.

Despite initial doubts about her ability to handle the sport, Baranica heeded the guidance of her college tutor at Ethiraj College in Chennai, engaging with renowned coach Milber Bertrand Russell. Her commitment and perseverance paid off, evolving from a triple jumper into a national champion pole vaulter.

After relocating to the Reliance Foundation High Performance Centre in Bhubaneswar in 2023, Baranica overcame an ACL surgery from 2020 with targeted rehabilitation. Advanced facilities and top-class training in Bhubaneswar culminated in her record-breaking achievement, showcasing her determination and strategic training.

(With inputs from agencies.)