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Sangram Singh's Historic MMA Bout Set to Inspire India

Indian MMA fighter Sangram Singh is set to become the first from his country to compete in Argentina, eyeing a significant victory against Florian Coudiere. This momentous bout, scheduled for April 5, aims to inspire future athletes and sponsors in Indian combat sports, marking a proud moment for Sangram and his supporters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 22:41 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 22:41 IST
Sangram Singh's Historic MMA Bout Set to Inspire India
Sangram Singh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Renowned Indian MMA fighter and Fit India icon, Sangram Singh, is eagerly anticipating his upcoming bout against Florian Coudiere in Argentina, viewing it as a pivotal opportunity for his career and Indian combat sports. Scheduled for April 5 in Tigre, Buenos Aires, this match marks a historic occasion as Singh becomes the first Indian to compete on Argentine soil.

Sangram, a Commonwealth Heavyweight Champion, has expressed immense pride in representing India on such a significant platform. He believes that a victory could potentially inspire sponsors and young athletes to aspire toward success in MMA. Originally slated to face a different opponent, Singh's match against French fighter Mauteu Moteiro was altered due to a knee injury, leading to Coudiere stepping in.

Despite the change, Singh remains confident and well-prepared, having adapted his training regimen to face the unfamiliar challenger. He emphasized his dedication to mastering various techniques, such as punches, kicks, and Jujutsu, to ensure he is ready for intense competition. His prior notable achievements include swift victories over Pakistani opponent Ali Raza Nasir and Tunisian wrestler Hakim Tarabelsi. With strategic preparation and strong resolve, Singh is poised to make his mark on April 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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