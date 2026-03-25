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Drone Attack Sparks Fire at Kuwait International Airport

A drone attack on a fuel tank at Kuwait International Airport led to a fire, but fortunately, there were no casualties. Emergency procedures were swiftly activated, and firefighting teams managed to contain the blaze, with initial reports confirming only material damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 04:40 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 04:40 IST
Drone Attack Sparks Fire at Kuwait International Airport
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A drone strike targeted a fuel tank at Kuwait International Airport, igniting a fire that left no casualties, according to the Civil Aviation Authority on Wednesday.

Emergency protocols were immediately activated, with firefighting crews responding promptly to the blaze. The authority noted that preliminary assessments revealed only material damage.

The incident underscores ongoing concerns over the security and safety of key infrastructure in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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