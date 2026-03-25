Legal Battle Ensues as Anthropic Challenges Pentagon Blacklisting

In a recent legal battle, Anthropic, an artificial intelligence laboratory, faces a significant challenge after the U.S. Department of Defense blacklisted the company, citing it as a national security supply-chain risk. This came after Anthropic expressed concerns about AI safety in military applications, particularly its use in surveillance and autonomous weapons. The company has filed a lawsuit, accusing Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth of overreaching his authority.

During a federal court hearing in San Francisco, Judge Rita Lin questioned the motivations behind the designation, suggesting it may be an attempt to punish Anthropic for its public stance on the issue. The designation has already begun to affect the company, potentially leading to billions in lost business due to blocked military contracts. Anthropic argues that AI technologies are not yet reliable enough for military use and opposes their role in domestic surveillance, citing civil rights concerns.

The case raises significant constitutional questions, with Anthropic alleging violations of the First and Fifth Amendments. The Department of Defense maintains that the designation is a necessary precaution to secure military systems from potential sabotage. As the legal proceedings continue, a written ruling from Judge Lin is expected soon, shaping the future interactions between AI companies and the military.

(With inputs from agencies.)