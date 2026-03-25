Humanitarian Aid Reaches Cuba: A Flotilla of Hope Amid Sanctions

Cuba has welcomed a shipment of humanitarian aid from the Nuestra America Convoy, an organized effort by global activists to bypass U.S. sanctions that harshly limit shipments to the island.

The vessel, part of a three-ship flotilla, set sail from Progreso, Mexico, delivering 14 tons of food, medicine, solar panels, and bicycles to Havana on Tuesday. It followed prior air shipments of 6 tons of supplies, which were prominently featured on Cuban state news.

With support from leaders like Jeremy Corbyn, the convoy represents a coalition of nearly 300 entities. Despite adverse weather and looming sanctions, activists expressed ongoing commitment to aiding Cuba amid its deepening economic challenges exacerbated by strained international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)