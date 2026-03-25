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Arsenal's Russo Shines in Women's Champions League Victory

Alessio Russo scored her eighth goal in the Women's Champions League as Arsenal defeated Chelsea 3-1 in the quarter-final first leg. Arsenal dominated early, with goals from Stina Blackstenius and Chloe Kelly. Chelsea's Lauren James scored, but Russo restored the two-goal lead. Wolfsburg also won against Lyon in the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 03:45 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 03:45 IST
Arsenal's Russo Shines in Women's Champions League Victory

Alessio Russo netted her eighth goal in the Women's Champions League this season as holders Arsenal triumphed over Chelsea with a 3-1 victory in their quarter-final first leg on Tuesday.

The Gunners seized an early lead through Swedish forward Stina Blackstenius, who capitalized on a free kick in the 22nd minute. Arsenal's confidence surged further with a stunning long-range strike from England winger Chloe Kelly, propelling them into the break with a 2-0 advantage. However, Chelsea's Lauren James narrowed the gap with a brilliant effort in the 66th minute.

In challenging weather conditions at the Emirates Stadium, Russo secured Arsenal's lead, deftly scoring after receiving a pass from Blackstenius. That evening also saw VfL Wolfsburg clinch a 1-0 victory over Olympique Lyonnais, ahead of their second leg in France next week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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