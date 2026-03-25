US Business Activity Dips Amid Domestic Turmoil: Key Highlights

The US domestic scene is bustling with significant news, as shown in the latest briefs. Business activity in the country took a downturn in March, reaching an 11-month low. This decline is attributed to the ongoing Middle Eastern conflicts, which are driving up energy prices and reinforcing inflation fears. Recent findings suggest this could lead to persistent labor market softness, despite stable unemployment benefit trends observed in the past.

In California, a legal standoff has emerged as a judge questions the Pentagon's punitive blacklisting of AI lab Anthropic. The company has been restricted within the national security supply chain, an issue that Anthropic claims is due to their raising concerns over AI safety in the military. Meanwhile, in New Mexico, Meta faces a hefty $375 million penalty following a jury's decision on a child exploitation lawsuit, accusing the tech giant of misleading users.

Adding to the turmoil are legislative and regulatory developments, including a proposed bonus for unpaid Homeland Security employees, and a controversial congressional and TSA conflict leading to notable staff quit rates amid airport security risks. These ongoing stories point to a convoluted landscape in U.S. governance and business operations.