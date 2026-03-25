Current Sports Headlines: Coaching Changes, Contract Deals and Player Moves

In major sports news, Jerrod Calhoun has been appointed head coach at Cincinnati with a lucrative six-year contract, leaving Utah State. His alma mater awaits board approval for his return, promising an annual salary increase. Meanwhile, a formal complaint has been lodged by European fans over excessive World Cup ticket prices.

Canadian tennis star Karolina Muchova narrowly edged past Victoria Mboko, securing her first Miami Open semi-final appearance. In other news, Milwaukee Brewers have acquired pitcher Jake Woodford from Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for a minor league player, marking a significant trade in baseball.

On the global stage, Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers tops MLB's rich list as per Forbes. His earnings highlight baseball's financial prowess. Meanwhile, the WNBA has green-lit a new collective bargaining agreement, promising stability through the 2032 season. The sports sector continues to brim with contract deals and player movements.