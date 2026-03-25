Trump's Complex War Aims in Iran: A Status Update

President Donald Trump has outlined five primary objectives for ending the US's military engagement with Iran. However, as the operation enters its fourth week, some of these key aims are yet to be fully realized.

The US and Israel's air strikes have significantly weakened Iran's military, but challenges remain. Trump's goals include degrading Iran's missile and defense capabilities, eliminating their navy and air force, preventing nuclear capability, and protecting allies in the Middle East.

White House spokesperson Anna Kelly claimed numerous successes, though some objectives remain elusive as instability in the region persists.