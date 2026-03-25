Connor Esterhuizen's Heroics Propel South Africa to Victory in T20 Series

Connor Esterhuizen shone brightly as his aggressive innings of 75 runs in just 33 balls propelled South Africa to a series-winning 33-run victory over New Zealand. The win sealed a 3-2 comeback triumph in the closely-fought five-match T20 series.

Debuting internationally earlier in the series, Esterhuizen's powerful batting resurrected South Africa's innings after a slow start. His efforts ensured a competitive total of 187-4, aided by crucial two-wicket contributions from Gerald Coetzee, Wiaan Mulder, and Ottniel Baartman, which limited New Zealand to 154-8.

Esterhuizen, after playing a significant role in leveling the series, expressed his joy, calling it a 'pinch-me' moment to represent his country. Meanwhile, New Zealand, reeling from earlier catches dropped by Benjamin Sears and Josh Clarkson, could not withstand South Africa's potent bowling attack despite stand-in captain James Neesham's efforts at the crease.

(With inputs from agencies.)