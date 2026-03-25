Connor Esterhuizen's Heroics Propel South Africa to Victory in T20 Series
Connor Esterhuizen's powerful innings of 75 runs off 33 balls led South Africa to a decisive 33-run win over New Zealand, securing the T20 series 3-2. Esterhuizen's performance was pivotal in reigniting South Africa's innings, as their bowlers restricted New Zealand, despite their efforts to chase the target.
Connor Esterhuizen shone brightly as his aggressive innings of 75 runs in just 33 balls propelled South Africa to a series-winning 33-run victory over New Zealand. The win sealed a 3-2 comeback triumph in the closely-fought five-match T20 series.
Debuting internationally earlier in the series, Esterhuizen's powerful batting resurrected South Africa's innings after a slow start. His efforts ensured a competitive total of 187-4, aided by crucial two-wicket contributions from Gerald Coetzee, Wiaan Mulder, and Ottniel Baartman, which limited New Zealand to 154-8.
Esterhuizen, after playing a significant role in leveling the series, expressed his joy, calling it a 'pinch-me' moment to represent his country. Meanwhile, New Zealand, reeling from earlier catches dropped by Benjamin Sears and Josh Clarkson, could not withstand South Africa's potent bowling attack despite stand-in captain James Neesham's efforts at the crease.
(With inputs from agencies.)