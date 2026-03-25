Inaugural Khelo India Tribal Games: A New Era for Indian Sports

The inaugural Khelo India Tribal Games (KITG) kicked off in Chhattisgarh, where Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya hailed it as a pivotal platform for tribal athletes nationwide. This 10-day event witnesses participation from 3,800 athletes across 30 states, competing in nine sports disciplines.

Minister Mandaviya emphasized the broader cultural and developmental implications of the Games, noting India's historical challenges in international sports. Highlighting initiatives under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, he underscored the government's comprehensive efforts to revamp the sports ecosystem in India.

With competitions held in Raipur, Jagdalpur, and Surguja, key sporting events like football, hockey, and athletics are underway. The event underscores a transparent selection process, promising equal opportunities for all athletes. The government aims for a top-tier international position by fostering homegrown sports talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)