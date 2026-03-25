Left Menu

Inaugural Khelo India Tribal Games: A New Era for Indian Sports

The first Khelo India Tribal Games commenced in Chhattisgarh with Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya calling it a landmark event for tribal athletes. The 10-day competition sees 3,800 participants from 30 states across nine disciplines, aiming to nurture and showcase talent from India's remote areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 25-03-2026 22:00 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 22:00 IST
Inaugural Khelo India Tribal Games: A New Era for Indian Sports
  • Country:
  • India

The inaugural Khelo India Tribal Games (KITG) kicked off in Chhattisgarh, where Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya hailed it as a pivotal platform for tribal athletes nationwide. This 10-day event witnesses participation from 3,800 athletes across 30 states, competing in nine sports disciplines.

Minister Mandaviya emphasized the broader cultural and developmental implications of the Games, noting India's historical challenges in international sports. Highlighting initiatives under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, he underscored the government's comprehensive efforts to revamp the sports ecosystem in India.

With competitions held in Raipur, Jagdalpur, and Surguja, key sporting events like football, hockey, and athletics are underway. The event underscores a transparent selection process, promising equal opportunities for all athletes. The government aims for a top-tier international position by fostering homegrown sports talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Canada Rushes to Secure Mercosur Trade Pact by Autumn

Canada Rushes to Secure Mercosur Trade Pact by Autumn

 Cameroon
2
Governor Newsom Cracks Down on Insider Trading in Prediction Markets

Governor Newsom Cracks Down on Insider Trading in Prediction Markets

 Global
3
Belgian Diplomat Appeals Trial Over Lumumba Assassination

Belgian Diplomat Appeals Trial Over Lumumba Assassination

 Global
4
Jammu's Marathon Debut: A New Chapter in Athletic Tourism

Jammu's Marathon Debut: A New Chapter in Athletic Tourism

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026