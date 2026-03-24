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West Asia crisis is a cause of concern for India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 14:06 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 14:06 IST
West Asia crisis is a cause of concern for India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha.
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  • India

West Asia crisis is a cause of concern for India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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