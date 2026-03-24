West Asia war has created a serious energy crisis: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 14:05 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 14:05 IST
- Country:
- India
West Asia war has created a serious energy crisis: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha.
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