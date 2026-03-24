India wants peace in West Asia through dialogue and diplomacy: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 14:08 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 14:08 IST
- Country:
- India
India wants peace in West Asia through dialogue and diplomacy: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- West Asia
- peace
- dialogue
- diplomacy
- Narendra Modi
- Rajya Sabha
- tensions
- stability
- foreign policy
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