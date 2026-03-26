Left Menu

India Shines with Double Bronze at Asia Cup Stage I

India's women's recurve and men's compound archery teams clinched bronze medals at Asia Cup Stage I in Bangkok. The women's trio defeated Malaysia, while the men's team edged past Bhutan. India remains optimistic, with more medals anticipated in upcoming team and individual events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 12:32 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 12:32 IST
India Shines with Double Bronze at Asia Cup Stage I
Representative image. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Thailand

India celebrated a successful outing at the Asia Cup Stage I archery tournament in Bangkok, securing bronze medals in both the women's recurve and men's compound categories. The event underscored India's growing prowess in archery, with impressive performances by both teams.

The women's recurve team, consisting of Ruma Biswas, Kirti, and Ridhi, showcased their skill by defeating Malaysia 5-1 in the bronze medal match held at the SAT Football Stadium. The victory followed a strong third-place finish in the qualification round, led by Ruma's stellar score of 650.

On the men's side, Rajat Chauhan, Uday Kamboj, and Rishabh Yadav edged past Bhutan 234-232 in a closely contested match, having previously topped the qualification round with a score of 2126. With more competitions on the horizon, India's chances of expanding their medal tally remain bright.

TRENDING

1
High Stakes Negotiations: Trump's Push for Iran Peace Deal Amid Rising Tensions

High Stakes Negotiations: Trump's Push for Iran Peace Deal Amid Rising Tensi...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Escalating Tensions: U.S.-Iran Conflict and Global Impacts

Escalating Tensions: U.S.-Iran Conflict and Global Impacts

 Global
3
The Lavish Legacy of Delhi's 'Sheesh Mahal': A Political Controversy

The Lavish Legacy of Delhi's 'Sheesh Mahal': A Political Controversy

 India
4
Highlights of the Sports Arena: Top Stories Today

Highlights of the Sports Arena: Top Stories Today

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026