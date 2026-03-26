India Shines with Double Bronze at Asia Cup Stage I

India celebrated a successful outing at the Asia Cup Stage I archery tournament in Bangkok, securing bronze medals in both the women's recurve and men's compound categories. The event underscored India's growing prowess in archery, with impressive performances by both teams.

The women's recurve team, consisting of Ruma Biswas, Kirti, and Ridhi, showcased their skill by defeating Malaysia 5-1 in the bronze medal match held at the SAT Football Stadium. The victory followed a strong third-place finish in the qualification round, led by Ruma's stellar score of 650.

On the men's side, Rajat Chauhan, Uday Kamboj, and Rishabh Yadav edged past Bhutan 234-232 in a closely contested match, having previously topped the qualification round with a score of 2126. With more competitions on the horizon, India's chances of expanding their medal tally remain bright.