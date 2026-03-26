Left Menu

IOC Implements Gene-Screening Eligibility for Female Athletes

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced a new policy that requires biological female athletes to undergo a gene-screening test to compete in female category events at the Olympics. This policy aims to create a universal rule following years of controversy over fragmented regulations on transgender participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 19:47 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 19:47 IST
IOC Implements Gene-Screening Eligibility for Female Athletes

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has introduced a groundbreaking policy that mandates biological female athletes to undergo a one-time gene-screening test to compete in female category events at the Olympic Games. This decision is part of the IOC's effort to establish a universal rule for female elite sports competitors, addressing the long-standing controversies surrounding fragmented regulations in this area.

According to the IOC, athletes aiming to qualify for female category events starting from the LA2028 Olympics must pass an SRY gene test. The SRY gene, which the IOC claims provides highly accurate evidence of male sex development, is said to be fixed throughout life. This policy follows a strategic shift by new IOC President Kirsty Coventry, who emphasized the importance of fairness and safety in female sports categories.

The IOC clarified that there are exceptions for rare instances of sex development, acknowledging conditions like Complete Androgen Insensitivity Syndrome. This new regulation does not impact grassroots or amateur sports and follows a backdrop of contentious gender eligibility issues, including high-profile cases from the Paris 2024 Olympics and various sports federations' differing policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Demands Revitalization of WTO's Dispute Settlement System

India Demands Revitalization of WTO's Dispute Settlement System

 India
2
Sterling's Challenging Path Amid Global Turbulence

Sterling's Challenging Path Amid Global Turbulence

 Global
3
Espionage Racket: UAPA Invoked Against 21 for Pakistan Links

Espionage Racket: UAPA Invoked Against 21 for Pakistan Links

 India
4
Trump Advocates Oil Passage Through Hormuz

Trump Advocates Oil Passage Through Hormuz

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026