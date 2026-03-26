IOC Implements Gene-Screening Eligibility for Female Athletes

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has introduced a groundbreaking policy that mandates biological female athletes to undergo a one-time gene-screening test to compete in female category events at the Olympic Games. This decision is part of the IOC's effort to establish a universal rule for female elite sports competitors, addressing the long-standing controversies surrounding fragmented regulations in this area.

According to the IOC, athletes aiming to qualify for female category events starting from the LA2028 Olympics must pass an SRY gene test. The SRY gene, which the IOC claims provides highly accurate evidence of male sex development, is said to be fixed throughout life. This policy follows a strategic shift by new IOC President Kirsty Coventry, who emphasized the importance of fairness and safety in female sports categories.

The IOC clarified that there are exceptions for rare instances of sex development, acknowledging conditions like Complete Androgen Insensitivity Syndrome. This new regulation does not impact grassroots or amateur sports and follows a backdrop of contentious gender eligibility issues, including high-profile cases from the Paris 2024 Olympics and various sports federations' differing policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)