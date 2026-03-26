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Chacarra and Schott Battle for Top Spot at Hero Indian Open

Eugenio Chacarra, 2025 Hero Indian Open champion, began his title defense with a strong 5-under 67. Freddy Schott leads at 6-under 66, overcoming minor setbacks. Indian Veer Ahlawat ties for 32nd. The challenging course tests all players, including Akshay Bhatia, who faced a tough start. Dan Bradbury leads the early field.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 26-03-2026 20:08 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 20:08 IST
Chacarra and Schott Battle for Top Spot at Hero Indian Open
Eugenio Chacarra

Eugenio Chacarra, the reigning Hero Indian Open champion, has positioned himself for a successful title defense after carding a 5-under 67 in the opening round of the 2026 edition on Thursday.

However, Freddy Schott of Germany took the lead with a 6-under 66, despite two bogeys that briefly pushed him back. His performance highlights his ambition to match the success of mentor Marcel Siem.

On the challenging course, Indian golfer Veer Ahlawat is the best-placed local participant, tied at 32nd with an even-par 72. Meanwhile, Dan Bradbury set the early pace with a 4-under 68, while other competitors, including Akshay Bhatia, faced difficulties on what is described as one of the year's toughest golf courses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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