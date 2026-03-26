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Dismissed Lawsuit Highlights Tensions in Tennis Over War Support

A U.S. judge dismissed Ukrainian tennis player Lesia Tsurenko's lawsuit against the WTA and former CEO Steve Simon, accusing them of mental abuse regarding Russian and Belarusian players post-invasion of Ukraine. Tsurenko alleged failure in promised sanctions, but the judge cited the WTA's decision-making autonomy in player conduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 20:40 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 20:40 IST
Dismissed Lawsuit Highlights Tensions in Tennis Over War Support
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In a significant legal ruling, a U.S. judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by Ukrainian tennis player Lesia Tsurenko against the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) and its former chief executive, Steve Simon. Tsurenko accused the organization of inflicting mental abuse through their handling of Russian and Belarusian players following Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

The legal action, initiated by the 36-year-old former top-25 player, revolved around the allegation that the WTA failed to uphold promises made by Simon to ban Russian and Belarusian participants who supported the war. Tsurenko reported experiences, including witnessing a Russian player wearing a patch for a sanctioned oil company, and claimed Simon downplayed individuals' support for the conflict.

U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald in Manhattan concluded on Wednesday that the WTA was well-positioned to judge what constitutes detrimental conduct, rejecting Tsurenko's stance that emotional abuse obligations were unmet. The WTA emphasized its condemnation of Russia's actions, arguing that sport should separate athletes from their governments' deeds.

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