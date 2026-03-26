Gulveer Singh Leads Charge at TCS World 10K Bengaluru

Indian athlete Gulveer Singh is set to headline the Indian contingent at the prestigious 18th TCS World 10K Bengaluru, scheduled for April 26. As a national record holder for both the 10,000m and 5,000m, Singh is poised to compete against some of the world's best on Indian soil.

Singh showcased his exceptional talents earlier this month with a third-place finish at the New York City Half Marathon, recording the fastest-ever time by an Indian half-marathon runner at 59:42. His impressive 2025 season saw him triumph at the Asian Athletics Championships and set records, including a new event record in Kolkata.

With a substantial prize purse of USD 210,000 and a diverse lineup of international running elites, the TCS World 10K Bengaluru promises an exciting competitive spectacle. Indian athletes have a chance to secure top honors and substantial rewards, including Rs 3 lakh for leading finishes.