Gio Reyna, despite limited Bundesliga appearances, has found support in U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino as he gears up for two crucial friendlies ahead of World Cup selections. The 23-year-old midfielder, a former Borussia Mönchengladbach player, remains optimistic about making a significant impact in the national team.

Although he faced challenges with playing time and a recent muscle injury, Reyna's skill on the field was evident, notably excelling in international appearances. His performance in November, where he scored and assisted, demonstrated his potential and resilience in the face of adversity.

Coach Pochettino's acknowledgment of Reyna's talent, despite club-related setbacks, underscores the player's unique capability to contribute to the team's success. Reyna's positive relationship with the coach and his tenacity may prove essential as he aims to secure a spot in the World Cup roster.

(With inputs from agencies.)