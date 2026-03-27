Left Menu

Russell Dominates Suzuka Practice as Mercedes Aims for Hat-Trick of Triumphs

George Russell led the charge in Friday's practice for the Japanese Grand Prix, surpassing teammate Kimi Antonelli. Mercedes topped the timesheets with Russell's brisk pace, setting the tone for a potentially dominant weekend. McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri followed closely, as Red Bull lagged in seventh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 10:10 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 10:10 IST
Russell Dominates Suzuka Practice as Mercedes Aims for Hat-Trick of Triumphs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

George Russell, the leader of the Formula One championship, outpaced his teammate Kimi Antonelli in a commanding Mercedes one-two finish during the opening practice for the Japanese Grand Prix.

Under sunny skies at Suzuka, Russell clocked a swift time of one minute and 31.666 seconds, marginally ahead of Antonelli, who recently celebrated his first grand prix win in China.

Lando Norris spearheaded McLaren's effort, securing third position, while Max Verstappen of Red Bull trailed in seventh as the session concluded without major incidents, except for a minor collision involving Williams' Alex Albon.

TRENDING

1
Unlocking Tsunami Mysteries: Key Discoveries from Space Observations

Unlocking Tsunami Mysteries: Key Discoveries from Space Observations

 Global
2
Gorakhpur Hosts National Women's Rowing Camp Ahead of Asian Games

Gorakhpur Hosts National Women's Rowing Camp Ahead of Asian Games

 India
3
Asia-Pacific Responds to U.S.-Israeli War's Financial Ripple Effects

Asia-Pacific Responds to U.S.-Israeli War's Financial Ripple Effects

 Global
4
Telangana's CSR Push: Urging Local Investment for Global Impact

Telangana's CSR Push: Urging Local Investment for Global Impact

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026