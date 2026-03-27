Russell Dominates Suzuka Practice as Mercedes Aims for Hat-Trick of Triumphs

George Russell, the leader of the Formula One championship, outpaced his teammate Kimi Antonelli in a commanding Mercedes one-two finish during the opening practice for the Japanese Grand Prix.

Under sunny skies at Suzuka, Russell clocked a swift time of one minute and 31.666 seconds, marginally ahead of Antonelli, who recently celebrated his first grand prix win in China.

Lando Norris spearheaded McLaren's effort, securing third position, while Max Verstappen of Red Bull trailed in seventh as the session concluded without major incidents, except for a minor collision involving Williams' Alex Albon.