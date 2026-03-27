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Government Proposes Changes to Motor Vehicle Act for Easier Compliance

The government plans to amend the Motor Vehicle Act, granting a 30-day grace period post driving licence expiry, among other alterations, as part of the Jan Vishwas Bill, 2026. This initiative is intended to simplify compliance and reduce legal ambiguities, involving amendments to 79 central acts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 16:50 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 16:50 IST
Government Proposes Changes to Motor Vehicle Act for Easier Compliance
  • Country:
  • India

The government is set to amend the Motor Vehicle Act, offering a 30-day grace period for driving licence renewals past expiry, as outlined in the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026, introduced in Lok Sabha by Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada.

The bill aims to alter 79 central acts impacting 23 ministries, proposing the decriminalization of 717 provisions to enhance business ease, alongside 67 modifications to improve citizens' quality of life. Specifically, 20 changes are focused on the Motor Vehicle Act to simplify compliance and settle legal uncertainties.

Proposed amendments include statewide vehicle registration flexibility and driving licence renewals effective from renewal dates rather than expiry dates. Additionally, the proposal extends notification periods for vehicle registration cancellations and insurance certificate transfers from 14 to 30 days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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