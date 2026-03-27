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Market Turbulence Amid Middle East Tensions

U.S. stock futures declined as investors navigated ongoing tensions between the U.S. and Iran. President Trump extended Iran's deadline, failing to reassure markets. Oil prices surged, contributing to inflation worries. The S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow reacted with losses, while Unity Software saw a premarket boost.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 16:50 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 16:50 IST
Market Turbulence Amid Middle East Tensions
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U.S. stock index futures dipped on Friday as uncertainty loomed over potential de-escalation in the Middle East following another postponed deadline regarding U.S. strikes on Iran's energy infrastructure. President Donald Trump announced an extension for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz rather than face the destruction of its energy facilities.

The announcement did little to stabilize markets, with oil prices rising as investors remained skeptical about reaching a resolution. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq moved toward their fifth consecutive week of losses amid the protracted Iran conflict, though the Dow was poised for weekly gains.

Closing figures on Thursday saw the S&P 500 and the Dow drop over 1%, while the Nasdaq fell more than 10% from its peak, marking a correction. Analyst Matt Britzman emphasized that tangible progress was needed to allay market concerns, as words alone were not enough.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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