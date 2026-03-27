Market Turbulence Amid Middle East Tensions
U.S. stock futures declined as investors navigated ongoing tensions between the U.S. and Iran. President Trump extended Iran's deadline, failing to reassure markets. Oil prices surged, contributing to inflation worries. The S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow reacted with losses, while Unity Software saw a premarket boost.
U.S. stock index futures dipped on Friday as uncertainty loomed over potential de-escalation in the Middle East following another postponed deadline regarding U.S. strikes on Iran's energy infrastructure. President Donald Trump announced an extension for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz rather than face the destruction of its energy facilities.
The announcement did little to stabilize markets, with oil prices rising as investors remained skeptical about reaching a resolution. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq moved toward their fifth consecutive week of losses amid the protracted Iran conflict, though the Dow was poised for weekly gains.
Closing figures on Thursday saw the S&P 500 and the Dow drop over 1%, while the Nasdaq fell more than 10% from its peak, marking a correction. Analyst Matt Britzman emphasized that tangible progress was needed to allay market concerns, as words alone were not enough.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Diesel, petrol prices remain unchanged despite volatility in crude oil prices due to West Asia crisis: FM Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha.
Election Season Fuel Price Play: Excise Cuts Amid Rising Global Oil Prices
Middle East Conflict Fuels Market Turmoil as Oil Prices Surge
Market Turmoil: Nasdaq's Sharp Fall Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions
India Slashes Fuel Excise Duties Amid Volatile Oil Prices