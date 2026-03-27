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RFU's Bill Sweeney Holds Confidence Amidst England Rugby Review

Bill Sweeney, head of the RFU, maintains confidence in the England rugby squad after a disappointing Six Nations performance while holding off discussions on coach Steve Borthwick's future until a review concludes. Despite recent setbacks, Sweeney remains positive about the team's prospects and notes significant progress in the women's game.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 17:30 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 17:30 IST
RFU's Bill Sweeney Holds Confidence Amidst England Rugby Review

Bill Sweeney, head of the Rugby Football Union (RFU), assured his 'absolute confidence' in the England rugby squad following their lackluster performance in this year's Six Nations campaign.

England, who managed only one win against Wales, faced its worst performance since the tournament was expanded in 2000, leading to scrutiny over the future of coach Steve Borthwick. Sweeney stated it is premature to discuss Borthwick's future until the ongoing review is complete.

Sweeney noted improvements and structural changes within the national team setup, highlighting cooperation with Premiership clubs in fostering young talent. Meanwhile, optimism reigns over the national women's team's prospects as they approach the Six Nations Championship favored to win their eighth consecutive title.

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