Royal Challengers Bengaluru Faces Setback: Thushara Ruled Out of IPL Opener

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been dealt another setback just before the IPL opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Pacer Nuwan Thushara has been ruled out for the beginning of the event due to failing a Sri Lanka Cricket fitness test.

Thushara was reportedly denied a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) after he could not achieve the minimum score of 17 out of 29 required in the fitness assessment. This comes as an additional blow to RCB, who are already grappling with the absence of Yash Dayal and the uncertain status of Josh Hazlewood.

Thushara, aged 31, had shown potential during his solitary match last season, posting an impressive 1/26 against Lucknow Super Giants. RCB will face Chennai Super Kings next on April 5. If Thushara fails to meet the fitness criteria again after a retest in four to five days, he risks being excluded from the remainder of the season.

(With inputs from agencies.)