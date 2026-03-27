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VOC Tuticorin Triumphs in Thrilling Hockey Championship

VOC Tuticorin clinched the 47th All India Major Ports Hockey Championship by defeating hosts Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata in a nail-biting final. S Krishna from Tuticorin was the top scorer, and Ranit Ekka from SMPK was the Best Player. MBPA Mumbai secured third place by besting CHP Chennai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-03-2026 19:53 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 19:53 IST
VOC Tuticorin Triumphs in Thrilling Hockey Championship
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In a gripping clash, VOC Tuticorin edged past Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata with a 4-3 victory, securing the 47th All India Major Ports Hockey Championship title.

Despite a commendable effort from the home team, key plays allowed Tuticorin to clinch the trophy, adding to the excitement of the tournament.

Individual accolades included S Krishna as top scorer and Ranit Ekka as Best Player. S Manav's skills earned him the Best Goalkeeper award. MBPA Mumbai took third place, defeating CHP Chennai 5–3.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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