VOC Tuticorin Triumphs in Thrilling Hockey Championship
VOC Tuticorin clinched the 47th All India Major Ports Hockey Championship by defeating hosts Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata in a nail-biting final. S Krishna from Tuticorin was the top scorer, and Ranit Ekka from SMPK was the Best Player. MBPA Mumbai secured third place by besting CHP Chennai.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-03-2026 19:53 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 19:53 IST
- Country:
- India
In a gripping clash, VOC Tuticorin edged past Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata with a 4-3 victory, securing the 47th All India Major Ports Hockey Championship title.
Despite a commendable effort from the home team, key plays allowed Tuticorin to clinch the trophy, adding to the excitement of the tournament.
Individual accolades included S Krishna as top scorer and Ranit Ekka as Best Player. S Manav's skills earned him the Best Goalkeeper award. MBPA Mumbai took third place, defeating CHP Chennai 5–3.
(With inputs from agencies.)