VOC Tuticorin Triumphs in Thrilling Hockey Championship

In a gripping clash, VOC Tuticorin edged past Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata with a 4-3 victory, securing the 47th All India Major Ports Hockey Championship title.

Despite a commendable effort from the home team, key plays allowed Tuticorin to clinch the trophy, adding to the excitement of the tournament.

Individual accolades included S Krishna as top scorer and Ranit Ekka as Best Player. S Manav's skills earned him the Best Goalkeeper award. MBPA Mumbai took third place, defeating CHP Chennai 5–3.

(With inputs from agencies.)