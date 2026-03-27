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Coal Smuggling Probe Widens: ED's Search for Police Links

The Enforcement Directorate is expanding its investigation into an alleged coal smuggling case in West Bengal, scrutinizing officers in charge of several police stations under the Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate. The probe centers on discovering possible links between police officers and the illegal coal trade, with former officer Manoranjan Mondal already under the spotlight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-03-2026 21:52 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 21:52 IST
Coal Smuggling Probe Widens: ED's Search for Police Links
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The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has intensified its investigation into the alleged coal smuggling case in West Bengal by demanding details of officers in charge from at least 10 police stations under the Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate.

The central agency has specifically requested information about current and past officers at police stations in Kulti, Raniganj, and Durgapur, aiming to uncover potential connections to the illegal coal trade. This move follows allegations against Manoranjan Mondal, a former officer-in-charge who is now absconding after failing to respond to multiple ED summons.

Investigators suspect Mondal's involvement in a financial trail related to coal mafia operations. Despite being served four notices, Mondal has not cooperated with the investigation. The ED continues to delve into the money trail, ensuring necessary legal actions against all implicated individuals as their probe widens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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