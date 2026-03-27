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Indonesia's Crackdown on Underage Social Media Use

Indonesia introduces regulations to limit social media usage by those under 16 on platforms like Roblox, Facebook, and YouTube. The controls aim to reduce cyberbullying and addiction risks. However, questions arise over the effectiveness and technical implementation of these measures as the deadline approaches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 21:53 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 21:53 IST
Indonesia's Crackdown on Underage Social Media Use

Indonesia is set to enforce new social media regulations starting Saturday, targeting users under 16. The rules apply to platforms like Roblox, Facebook, and YouTube, deemed high-risk for youth.

Parents and children face uncertainty about how these changes will be implemented, as technical details remain unclear. The government aims to curb cyberbullying and addiction, aligning with global concerns over social media's impact on mental health.

Companies like Roblox and TikTok commit to compliance, introducing content controls and safety features for young users. However, experts doubt the effectiveness of these measures, citing potential loopholes and implementation challenges in a country with high internet penetration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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