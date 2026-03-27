Law School Scandal: Senior Student Accused of Harassment

A senior BA LLB student at Maharashtra National Law University (MNLU) in Nagpur is facing legal action for allegedly ragging her junior roommate, according to a police statement made on Friday.

Reports indicate that the accused has been subjecting the second-year student to continuous harassment, leading to mental distress over several months. Notably, during the winter season, the victim, despite suffering from cold, cough, and fever, was forced to tolerate a ceiling fan running at high speed.

Even after the intervention of a security guard at the warden's request, the accused reportedly refused to lower the fan speed. Following an investigation prompted by an Anti-Ragging Committee report, police have registered an offence and initiated a probe into the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)