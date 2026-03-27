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Law School Scandal: Senior Student Accused of Harassment

A senior BA LLB student at Maharashtra National Law University has been accused of ragging her junior roommate, causing mental distress. Despite suffering from illness, the victim was reportedly forced to endure high ceiling fan speeds. Legal action is underway following an anti-ragging committee report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 27-03-2026 21:53 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 21:53 IST
Law School Scandal: Senior Student Accused of Harassment
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A senior BA LLB student at Maharashtra National Law University (MNLU) in Nagpur is facing legal action for allegedly ragging her junior roommate, according to a police statement made on Friday.

Reports indicate that the accused has been subjecting the second-year student to continuous harassment, leading to mental distress over several months. Notably, during the winter season, the victim, despite suffering from cold, cough, and fever, was forced to tolerate a ceiling fan running at high speed.

Even after the intervention of a security guard at the warden's request, the accused reportedly refused to lower the fan speed. Following an investigation prompted by an Anti-Ragging Committee report, police have registered an offence and initiated a probe into the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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