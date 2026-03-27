Left Menu

India Bolsters Defence Capabilities with Major Military Acquisitions

India has approved a major defence acquisition, including five S-400 missile systems from Russia and 60 medium transport aircraft, at a cost of Rs 2.38 lakh crore. The Defence Acquisition Council, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, cleared these procurements to enhance the combat capabilities of the defence forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 21:55 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 21:55 IST
India Bolsters Defence Capabilities with Major Military Acquisitions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to enhance its military strength, India has sanctioned a fresh acquisition of five S-400 missile systems and 60 medium transport aircraft from Russia. This decision, taken by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) and announced by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, aims to bolster India's combat prowess.

The procurement includes units to replace the aging fleet of Soviet-era aircraft in the Indian Air Force, such as the AN-32 and IL-76 models. The decision comes despite potential US sanctions, as the latest purchase is regarded as a continuation of an earlier agreement with Russia.

Additionally, the DAC approved the acquisition of various military platforms and equipment for the Indian Armed Forces, further solidifying India's defence infrastructure. This move marks the highest approval of capital contracts in a financial year according to the defence ministry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia Implements Gasoline Export Ban Amid Market Turmoil

Russia Implements Gasoline Export Ban Amid Market Turmoil

 Global
2
Dronacharya Awardee Coach Ramesh Nagapuri Cleared of Doping Complicity

Dronacharya Awardee Coach Ramesh Nagapuri Cleared of Doping Complicity

 India
3
Jammu and Kashmir Achieves Milestone with Over 31,000 Houses Completed Under PMAY

Jammu and Kashmir Achieves Milestone with Over 31,000 Houses Completed Under...

 India
4
Former Amethi Chairperson's Fraud Case and Judicial Custody

Former Amethi Chairperson's Fraud Case and Judicial Custody

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026