India Bolsters Defence Capabilities with Major Military Acquisitions

In a significant move to enhance its military strength, India has sanctioned a fresh acquisition of five S-400 missile systems and 60 medium transport aircraft from Russia. This decision, taken by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) and announced by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, aims to bolster India's combat prowess.

The procurement includes units to replace the aging fleet of Soviet-era aircraft in the Indian Air Force, such as the AN-32 and IL-76 models. The decision comes despite potential US sanctions, as the latest purchase is regarded as a continuation of an earlier agreement with Russia.

Additionally, the DAC approved the acquisition of various military platforms and equipment for the Indian Armed Forces, further solidifying India's defence infrastructure. This move marks the highest approval of capital contracts in a financial year according to the defence ministry.

(With inputs from agencies.)