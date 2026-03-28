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Kaori Sakamoto's Spectacular Finale: A Legend's Last Dance

Kaori Sakamoto concluded her illustrious career with a fourth world figure skating title. Scoring 238.28 overall, Sakamoto excelled in her final performance. Meanwhile, French duo Fournier Beaudry and Cizeron lead in ice dance, aiming for a world title after an impressive season. Their debut might mark a historic victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2026 02:57 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 02:57 IST
Kaori Sakamoto's Spectacular Finale: A Legend's Last Dance
Skating

Japan's Kaori Sakamoto dazzled at her last competitive outing, claiming her fourth world figure skating title on Friday. She earned a career-best score of 158.97 for her free skate and 238.28 overall. Despite narrowly missing Olympic gold to Alysa Liu recently, Sakamoto's impeccable performance ensured a triumphant conclusion to her skating career.

Amid emotional scenes, the 25-year-old broke down in tears post-performance, transitioning towards a future in coaching. In absence of Liu, Japan's Mone Chiba secured silver, while bronze went to Belgium's Nina Pinzarrone.

Earlier, Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron from France led the rhythm dance segment, targeting their first world title. Their routine to Madonna's 'Vogue' earned them a season-high score. Canadian bronze medalists Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier followed, with British pair Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson placed third. Meanwhile, American Madison Chock and Evan Bates opted out of this competition. A potential victory would be historical for Cizeron, achieving titles with two partners in consecutive seasons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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