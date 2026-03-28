Ben White's Rollercoaster Return: Scoring, Boos, and a Penalty Drama

England defender Ben White faced a tumultuous international return, scoring in a 1-1 draw against Uruguay and getting booed by the home crowd. Coach Thomas Tuchel's side featured many substitutions as they sought to finalize the squad ahead of the World Cup.

White, making his first national appearance since 2022, tapped in a goal in the 81st minute but was not warmly received by the Wembley fans. His moment of redemption turned sour when he committed a foul that led to Uruguay's stoppage-time equalizer, scored by Federico Valverde.

Despite the mixed performance, Tuchel maintained that the match offered valuable insights as England nears the World Cup. Several players staked claims, including Harry Maguire and James Garner, even as the team showed minimal advancement in overall cohesion.