Trump Questions NATO Commitment Amid Tensions with European Allies

Donald Trump, speaking at an investment forum in Miami, cast doubt on the United States' necessity to back NATO, citing a lack of reciprocal support from European nations in the ongoing conflict with Iran.

The U.S. decision to attack Iran without consulting European allies has intensified the strain, as many leaders oppose the action. Trump's comments follow his historical ambivalence towards NATO's mutual defense commitments.

In a past campaign, Trump urged European NATO countries to contribute more to defense, risking relations with European leaders. The recent dip in Washington-Brussels relations echoes previous tensions over Trump's threatened actions concerning Greenland.