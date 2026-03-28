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Hoop Dreams: LeBron and Bronny's Historic NBA Journey

LeBron and Bronny James made history in the NBA by forming the first father-son duo to assist each other in a game. During a Los Angeles Lakers game against Brooklyn, they shared a significant moment that highlights Bronny's growing role and recovery from earlier health issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 28-03-2026 12:35 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 12:35 IST
Hoop Dreams: LeBron and Bronny's Historic NBA Journey
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  • United States

LeBron James made history yet again, assisting his son, Bronny James, for the first-ever father-son assist in NBA history during the Los Angeles Lakers' matchup against Brooklyn on Friday night. Bronny's 3-pointer in the second quarter marked a milestone in their joint sporting journey.

The duo has recently been sharing significant playtime during Lakers games, capitalizing on the absence of starting guard Marcus Smart. Bronny's involvement comes as he recovers from an earlier cardiac arrest incident while continuing to enhance his skills.

Reflecting on this unique opportunity, Bronny expressed gratitude for achieving his lifelong dream of playing professional basketball, learning alongside his father, who achieved an NBA career milestone for the most games played just this month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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